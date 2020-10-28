1/1
James Winslow "Buddy" McLane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Winslow McLane "Buddy"

Cocoa - September 12, 1963 - October 22, 2020

Buddy passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22, 2020. He lived most of his life in Cocoa, Florida and went to Cocoa High School.

He spent 2 years in the Marines, 1981-1983, until he was medically discharged due to Crohn's Disease. After basic training, he was stationed in California and then went to Okinawa, Japan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Donald McLane; brothers, Stephen Whittington (Bear) and Sam Whittington; daughter; Barbara McLane and grandson, Aiden James McLane.

Buddy is survived by his daughter, Karin Grooms; 5 grandchildren, Chloe (17), Aubrie (15), Alyssa (13), Alannah (8) and Adalyn (2); brothers, Joey Whittington, Charlie Helmick and Len Deese; sisters, Susie Lavourne, Sherry Whittington and Sherri Cipriani. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved