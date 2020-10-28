James Winslow McLane "Buddy"



Cocoa - September 12, 1963 - October 22, 2020



Buddy passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22, 2020. He lived most of his life in Cocoa, Florida and went to Cocoa High School.



He spent 2 years in the Marines, 1981-1983, until he was medically discharged due to Crohn's Disease. After basic training, he was stationed in California and then went to Okinawa, Japan.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Donald McLane; brothers, Stephen Whittington (Bear) and Sam Whittington; daughter; Barbara McLane and grandson, Aiden James McLane.



Buddy is survived by his daughter, Karin Grooms; 5 grandchildren, Chloe (17), Aubrie (15), Alyssa (13), Alannah (8) and Adalyn (2); brothers, Joey Whittington, Charlie Helmick and Len Deese; sisters, Susie Lavourne, Sherry Whittington and Sherri Cipriani. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held privately at a later time.









