Jane Cherrie Scarborough
- - Jane Cherrie Scarborough, 88, died peacefully the morning of March 30.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Truman Guy Scarborough Sr. of Titusville, FL and her parents, Joseph and Edna Cherrie of Nanticoke, PA.
Jane was a long-time member of Indian River City United Methodist Church and had joined the Parrish Medical Center Auxiliary in 1989. She was an active member and supporter of the national Elderhostel program. designed to keep seniors physically and mentally active, having attended over 30 sessions in the US and abroad. She was also actively involved in volunteering in the church and school activities.
Jane was a graduate of Penn State University and taught in Verona. New Jersey and Santa Maria, California prior to relocating and teaching in Titusville for two years.
Jane is survived by her son, Larry Joe and his wife Debbi of Cleveland, SC; Truman Guy Scarborough Jr. and Barbara Jean of Titusville, Florida; Sallie Scarborough Cobb of Trussville. Alabama: brother Don Cherrie of Largo, Florida, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 at Indian River City United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers. donations to Indian River City United Methodist Church earmarked for 'Children's Home' is requested.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 7, 2019