Jane MacLean
Titusville - Jane R MacLean, 95, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born in Ware, Mass to the late Fulton and Marian Rindge. Jane moved to Titusville in 1963. She was very active with Jess Parrish Memorial Hospital Pink Ladies and then the Parrish Medical Center Auxiliary. She was a member of the P.E.O of Titusville. She was very social and loved entertaining her friends and family. Jane cherished her dogs over the years. Jane is survived by her sons, Douglas and his wife Joyce, Peter and his wife Christy, Donald Jr and his wife Peggy, and Jonathan and his wife Cathy, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years Donald Sr. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Brevard County Humane Society, 1020 Cox Rd., Cocoa, FL 32926.
