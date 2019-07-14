|
Jane Powell Templeton
Cocoa - Jane Powell Templeton, 76, of Cocoa, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. Jane was born in New Britian, Connecticut to the late Dr. Paul Winslow Tisher and Dorothy Fluke. She attended Connecticut College with a BS degree of Psychology. Jane had a variety of jobs over the years including a successful career as a NASA consultant and more recently as the president of the Field Manor Foundation in Merritt Island, FL. Her passion was golfing anywhere and everywhere! She enjoyed her annual pilgrimage to the Masters every April. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Jane is survived by sons, Robb (Kim) Powell of Naperville, IL, Jay (Kyoko) Powell of Melbourne, FL, Dan (Nikki) Powell of Berea, OH; step-son John (Heather) Templeton; brother, Paul (Sharon) Tisher of Orono, ME, and sister Patsy (Brendan) Tisher Shea of Savannah, GA. She was preceded in death by husbands Robert Powell, Phil Yon and Jim Templeton and her sisters Diane Tisher McCulloh and Dorothy Tisher Luby. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family and friends, especially in her golfing communities at the Rockledge Country Club (FL) and Tryon Country Club (NC).
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 29th at 10 a.m. at St Mark's Episcopal Church, 4 Church Street, Cocoa, Florida. In the afternoon (3-6 pm), family and friends may join us for a celebration of her life at The Field Manor at 750 Field Manor Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32923 (Golf attire preferred). Memorial contributions may be made to The Field Manor Foundation at https://fieldmanor.org/support/donate/.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019