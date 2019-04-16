Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Of Titusville
206 South Hopkins Avenue
Titusville, FL

Mims - Janet O'Neil Russell 78, of Mims, FL went to be with the Lord, Saturday April 13, 2019. She was born October 27, 1940 in Bessemer, AL to the late James and Ethel O'Neil. Mrs. Russell was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Titusville, FL where she was a member of the Dove Circle and the United Methodist Women. She was a teacher at the First United Methodist Church Pre-school for over 20 years and nurtured the lives of many children. For over 10 years, she provide comfort and support as a leader of the Bereavement Committee at First Church. Janet participated in the Stop Gap ministry which provided meals to the needy of the community. Mrs. Russell is survived by her loving husband Bob "BR" Russell, son Alan Russell and daughter Susan Russell-Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Titusville, FL.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 16, 2019
