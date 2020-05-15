Janice L.L. Seldel
Palm Bay - Janice L.L. Seldel, born December 7, 1951. Passed May 11, 2020. She is survived by Daughters: Tammy Bales and Jennifer Henderson (Joseph Henderson), Son: David Mayton, Stepson: Craig Seldel, 19 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded by Wayne Seldel (Husband), Michelle Klein (Daughter), And Her Mother, Father, Brother and Sister.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care 321-724-2224. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FloridaToday from May 15 to May 17, 2020.