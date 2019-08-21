|
|
Janice Marie LaPlante
Cocoa - Janice Marie LaPlante, 78, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Born July 28, 1941 in Boston, MA, she loved dancing, travel, opera, tennis, bridge, and spending time with family and friends. Janice was the loving wife of the late Roland Theodore Francis LaPlante and preceded in death by her son Theodore and daughter Michelle.
Janice is survived by her daughter and three sons, Pierrette, Michael and wife Jean, Lawrence, Marcel and wife Lianne; eight grandchildren, Christine, Jessica, Stephanie, Carly, Gretchen, Kaitlyn, Parker, and Makaira; six great-grandchildren, Mackayla, Sydney, Evan, Amy, Damien, and Kierra, and one great-great-grandchild, Rowan.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10am EST Saturday, August 24th, at Wrentham Center Cemetery in Wrentham, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA or the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 21, 2019