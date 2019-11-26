|
Jasper Alphonso Trigg
Melbourne - Jasper Alphonso Trigg passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87 on November 25th, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Jasper is survived by his two daughters, Shari Jenell Trigg, and Aurora Jacquese Trigg; his grandchildren, Jacquillia J.M. Hooper, Juan G. Thomas, J'nez A. Thomas, and Ameer Harris; and four great-grandchildren, Deonte' Koerner-Williams, Jache' S. Thomas, Cheyenne S. Hooper, and Nyla S. Hooper. Jasper's Home Going Service will be held at Buggs Funeral Home at 2701 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, Florida, 32901 on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The viewing is scheduled from 2:00PM to 3:00PM. A repast will immediately follow the Home Going Services at the same location.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019