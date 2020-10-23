1/
Jean Carol McGuire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Carol McGuire

Jean Carol McGuire, 80, of Melbourne Beach, was born January 29, 1940 and passed October 22, 2020.

Her family includes her husband of 61 years Bruce, daughter Patti (Bill) Bogan, son Michael (Michelle) McGuire, son Daniel McGuire, son Harold McGuire, brother Frank (Joan) Falzarano, sister Joyce Williamson and grandchildren Billy (Kenzi), Taylor (Jason), Michael, Olimpia, Brendan, Katelyn, Sean, Bruce. She was preceded in death by her two sons Bruce and Patrick.

Her Funeral Mass is at 1 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3780 S. Highway A1A, Melbourne Beach. Share memories: brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved