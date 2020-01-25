Services
Jean H. Campbell

Jean H. Campbell Obituary
Jean H. Campbell

West Melbourne, FL - Jean Hogan Campbell, 96, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jean came to Brevard county in 1960 from Collinsville, VA. She retired from Harris Corp and was a member of the VFW Aux Post 4206. She is survived by her close friends.

Services will be held in Roanoke, VA. In her memory, please donate to the Humane Society of South Brevard, 2600 Otter Creek Lane, Melbourne, FL 32940. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
