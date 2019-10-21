|
Jean M. Alf
Indian Harbour Beach - Jean Marie Alf, Indian Harbour Beach - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Jean Alf died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Jean was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 24, 1931. She married Richard Alf in 1956 and moved to the Space Coast in 1961 where they raised their 5 children in Indian Harbour Beach. Jean graduated from The Sisters of Charity Hospital School of Nursing in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1951. She had a long career in nursing and retired from Holmes Regional Hospital in Brevard County.
After retiring, she lovingly satisfied her heart's calling to serve her church, community and family. She was a devout volunteer at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church where she was a parishioner for almost 60 years. She also enjoyed water aerobics, reading, gardening, movies, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Dick and her son, Patrick. Jean is survived by her children, Joe (Janie), Michael (Robyn), Mary Beth (John) and Daniel (Jackie); seven grandchildren, Shaun (Heather), Justin (Adriana), Dan (Lindsey), Benjamin, Matthew, Hailey and Abigail; 15 great grandchildren, Xavier, Rosemary, Rohan, Malachi, Linwood, Fulton, Sebastian, Nicolas, Maria Catalina, Isabela, Jose, Magdalena, Eva Jean, Merrick and Gemma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 3050 N. Hwy A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, October 24 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic, 3050 Hwy A1A.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019