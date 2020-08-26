1/
Jeanette Cady
Titusville - Jeanette Cady, 74, of Pulaski, TN formally of Titusville died August 21, 2020. Jeanette was born in Pelham, GA and came to Brevard County in the early 1960's from Georgia. After her husband, Rodger passed in 2002 she continued to own and manage their body shop, Titusville Auto Repair until her retirement in 2014. Jeanette's true love was reading, followed by gardening and her back porch where she spent most of her time enjoying the birds and squirrels. Jeanette will be greatly missed by her daughter, Angela and husband, Brett Hall of Tennessee, son, Richard and wife, Rose Cady of Titusville; grandsons, Ricky, James, Forrest and Cole; great grandchildren Kayla and Ryker. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 3003 S. Country Club Road 209, Tucson, AZ 85713, 520-322-6601 or www.alx.org/dsw.






Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
