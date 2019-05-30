Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Melbourne, FL - Jeanie Jones, of Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully May 21st. Jeanie is survived by sisters Betsy Manning and Bonny Flower, children Kym Kurey of Melbourne, FL, Don Kimenker (Lucinda) of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Kristen Romandetti (Chris) of Melbourne, FL, 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and beloved friends and family.

All are welcome to attend Jeanie's "After Party" Saturday, June 1st, at 4pm

Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 30, 2019
