Jeanie Jones
Melbourne, FL - Jeanie Jones, of Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully May 21st. Jeanie is survived by sisters Betsy Manning and Bonny Flower, children Kym Kurey of Melbourne, FL, Don Kimenker (Lucinda) of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Kristen Romandetti (Chris) of Melbourne, FL, 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and beloved friends and family.
All are welcome to attend Jeanie's "After Party" Saturday, June 1st, at 4pm
Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 30, 2019