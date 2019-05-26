Jeanne S. Thompson



Indialantic - Jeanne Sheridan Thompson died peacefully at her daughter's home from congestive heart failure on May 24th . She was born in Macon, Georgia on December 3, 1929, the youngest daughter of Edna and Kelly Sheridan. She received an Associate of Arts from Mercer University and worked as an administrative assistant for the courthouse in Thomasville, Georgia for two years before she married her husband of 54 years, Mr. Richard Thompson. She was a Phi Mu and an active member of Panhellenic. Jeanne devoted her entire life to her six children, nineteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She loved having a lively home and her doors were always open to family and friends.



A devout Catholic, Jeanne was a Third Order Dominican, and for years she brought Holy Communion to those who were unable to attend mass. She was a regular member of the rosary group and observed a weekly hour of Eucharistic Adoration.



Jeanne was also an animal lover who volunteered for the Human Society Thrift Shop for well over a decade, fed feral cats for many years, and adopted more than her fair share of irresistibly bedraggled strays. She enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, and hosting parties for family and friends. She is survived by her children: Wendy, Susan, Pat, Tim, Beth and Richard; her 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grand children.



Her funeral mass will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on May 29th. Visitation and a rosary will be held from 2-3 prior to the funeral mass from 3-4. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Brevard County Humane Society https://brevardhumanesociety.org or an Alzheimer's Research organization. The family would like to express gratitude to those who cared for our mother throughout her extended illness.