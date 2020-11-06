1/1
Jeffery Lynn Downs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Lynn Downs

Melbourne - Jeffrey Lynn Downs was called home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 66. Jeffrey Downs was born in Columbus, Ohio January 13, 1954 to Earl and Virginia Downs. He is survived by his wife, Debra Downs; his two daughters, Jessica Marlasca and her husband Jose Marlasca, Amanda Toth and her husband Norbert Toth; his brothers Thomas Downs and his wife Marsha Downs, David Downs, Joseph Downs and his wife Regina Downs; his grandchildren "Treasures", Kylina Miller, Kamden Miller, Kalynn Marlasca and Madeline Toth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Downs and Virginia Downs. Jeff graduated from Washington Court House Senior High School in 1971. Jeff leaves behind a legacy of making memories, as that was his life motto that he lived by. His life's greatest work consisted of putting his family first. His knowledge in sales and customer service served him well, as he advanced in his career throughout his life. From working as a bank teller television commerical advertising copier sales to outdoor advertising, he excelled at every job he had and was the world's Greatest salesman. Jeff was an amazing husband, supportive in every way; an incredible father that gave his all to his children; a role model of a father in-law, who loved his son in-laws as if they were his own children; an adoring "Poppi" as he treasured his grandchildren wholeheartedly; an admirable brother as he loved his family dearly; a reliable friend to all who knew him; and a relentless, devoted fan for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jeff enjoyed going on vacations with his family, taking drives down the coast in his convertible with his wife, gushing over his "Treasures" to anyone he spoke with, and enjoyed life to the fullest with the ones he loved by his side. He is missed desperately by all who knew him. Jeff will forever be in our hearts as we continue to make memories, as that was what he was so passionate about. Jeffrey Lynn Downs' Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 4 PM at Front Street Park in Melbourne, Florida. In lieu of sending flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the family's Go Fund Me account titled Memorial Costs For Jeffrey Lynn Downs.

www.brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved