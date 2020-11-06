Jeffery Lynn DownsMelbourne - Jeffrey Lynn Downs was called home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 66. Jeffrey Downs was born in Columbus, Ohio January 13, 1954 to Earl and Virginia Downs. He is survived by his wife, Debra Downs; his two daughters, Jessica Marlasca and her husband Jose Marlasca, Amanda Toth and her husband Norbert Toth; his brothers Thomas Downs and his wife Marsha Downs, David Downs, Joseph Downs and his wife Regina Downs; his grandchildren "Treasures", Kylina Miller, Kamden Miller, Kalynn Marlasca and Madeline Toth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Downs and Virginia Downs. Jeff graduated from Washington Court House Senior High School in 1971. Jeff leaves behind a legacy of making memories, as that was his life motto that he lived by. His life's greatest work consisted of putting his family first. His knowledge in sales and customer service served him well, as he advanced in his career throughout his life. From working as a bank teller television commerical advertising copier sales to outdoor advertising, he excelled at every job he had and was the world's Greatest salesman. Jeff was an amazing husband, supportive in every way; an incredible father that gave his all to his children; a role model of a father in-law, who loved his son in-laws as if they were his own children; an adoring "Poppi" as he treasured his grandchildren wholeheartedly; an admirable brother as he loved his family dearly; a reliable friend to all who knew him; and a relentless, devoted fan for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jeff enjoyed going on vacations with his family, taking drives down the coast in his convertible with his wife, gushing over his "Treasures" to anyone he spoke with, and enjoyed life to the fullest with the ones he loved by his side. He is missed desperately by all who knew him. Jeff will forever be in our hearts as we continue to make memories, as that was what he was so passionate about. Jeffrey Lynn Downs' Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 4 PM at Front Street Park in Melbourne, Florida. In lieu of sending flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the family's Go Fund Me account titled Memorial Costs For Jeffrey Lynn Downs.