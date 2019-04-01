|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Jeffrey K. Hoyman
July 13, 1953 - April 1, 1969
Inconceivable was the thought of you leaving us so suddenly. The path of our lives forever altered. For you graced family and friends, spreading joy, light, and love in ways all your own. Fifty years later, we strain to recall your smile, your voice, your very being, hopelessly wishing for the gift of just one more day together. Missing you brother, more and more with each passing day.
Love,
Cathy, Chas and Rob
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 1, 2019