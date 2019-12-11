Services
Jeffrey William Rudolph

Jeffrey William Rudolph Obituary
Jeffrey William Rudolph

Titusville - Jeffrey (Jeff) William Rudolph, 62, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Concord, MA on December 2, 1957 to Hans and Maryann Rudolph. He lived in Titusville for 56 years, Jeff was well known by many for his love of baseball and family. A student of the game, he coached his daughters, neighbors, teammates, and anyone else who wanted to know about the finer points of the game.

Jeff is survived by his two daughters, Victoria (Jimmy) Timberlake and Jessica (Justin) Propst, his mother Maryann, his brother Jimmy Rudolph (Gail Talbott), his sister Karen (Allan) Kremkau, and six grandchildren Lorali, Ava, Evan, Kristalyn, Hailey, and Brooklyn. He was pre-deceased by his father Hans and sister Kristy (Mike) Goodin.

Jeff graduated from Titusville High School and the UCF and was an all-star player. He still holds several baseball records and is a member of the UCF Hall of Fame. He was drafted in the 22nd round in 1979, by the New York Yankees.

He was employed by the Boeing Company for over 30 years. Even after retiring, Jeff could always tell you what payloads were going to or from the ISS and what time of night the ISS could be seen passing overhead.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15th, at the Indian River City Little League field in Titusville at 11:00 a.m for more details please visit afcfcare.com

In lieu of flowers, donate to Indian River City Little League.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
