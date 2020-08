Jennifer Laura HoltMelbourne - Jennifer Laura Holt, 43, died peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. She was surrounded by her aunt and caregiver, Kathleen Knowles, and cousins Tara and Adam Young.Jennifer was a fiercely-loved daughter, niece, and cousin. She was an Auburn Tigers fan, animal lover, proponent for all veterans, and she loved to read. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Connie Colleen in 2017.Jennifer will be missed by all of her Holt and Knowles family members, who loved her dearly. Burial will be private.