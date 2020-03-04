|
Jennifer Lynne Noemi Cline
Palm Bay - Jennifer Lynne Noemi Cline, 50, passed 19th February, 2020 at her parents' home in Palm Bay, FL after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.
Jennifer was born 1st April, 1969 in Anchorage, Alaska on the Elmendorf AFB to Charlotte & Michael Stone. Charlotte was later remarried and her husband, Ronald Luikart and Charlotte raised Jennifer along with their children Donald, William, and Mary. Jennifer graduated in 1987 from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida and went on to receive a certificate from the International School of Healing Arts in San Diego, California. Jennifer then opened and ran her own massage therapy business, Spiritual Awakenings for about 2 years before moving back to the East coast to be closer to her family.
Jennifer worked in the food and hospitality industry for many years until she was diagnosed with cancer in November 2018. She is survived by her parents, 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and family. Jennifer was a spark plug that brought joy to many peoples' lives with her bright smile and her eagerness to make people laugh. She was stubborn, sarcastic, strong-willed, generous, and loving. She will be greatly missed.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020