Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Lynne Noemi Cline


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Lynne Noemi Cline Obituary
Jennifer Lynne Noemi Cline

Palm Bay - Jennifer Lynne Noemi Cline, 50, passed 19th February, 2020 at her parents' home in Palm Bay, FL after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Jennifer was born 1st April, 1969 in Anchorage, Alaska on the Elmendorf AFB to Charlotte & Michael Stone. Charlotte was later remarried and her husband, Ronald Luikart and Charlotte raised Jennifer along with their children Donald, William, and Mary. Jennifer graduated in 1987 from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida and went on to receive a certificate from the International School of Healing Arts in San Diego, California. Jennifer then opened and ran her own massage therapy business, Spiritual Awakenings for about 2 years before moving back to the East coast to be closer to her family.

Jennifer worked in the food and hospitality industry for many years until she was diagnosed with cancer in November 2018. She is survived by her parents, 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and family. Jennifer was a spark plug that brought joy to many peoples' lives with her bright smile and her eagerness to make people laugh. She was stubborn, sarcastic, strong-willed, generous, and loving. She will be greatly missed.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -