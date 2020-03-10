Services
Stone Funeral Home
2400 Stone St.
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 727-9009
Jennifer Paulette (Jenny) Czaja


1961 - 2020
Jennifer (Jenny) Paulette Czaja

Titusville - Jennifer (Jenny) Paulette Czaja, 58, of Titusville, Florida passed away on March 4, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, New York on December 2, 1961. Jennifer is survived by her sisters; Jacqueline (Jackie), Mary Ann, Jayne and her partner Mark Whitman, their dog Harley-Jean, and Mark's loving family. Jenny loved fishing, reading and her weekly chat sessions with her sisters. There will be a small memorial service at her church for friends and family. In lieu of a funeral, her remains will be taken home to Buffalo and interred alongside her mother.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
