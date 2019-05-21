Services
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
(321) 727-3977
Jerald Willoughby
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
Palm Bay - On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Jerald Thomas Willoughby passed away at the age of 73.

Jerry was born on Jan. 26, 1946 in Birmingham, AL.

After graduating from Minot High School and The School of Science in Wahpeton, ND, he proudly served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. Utilizing those skills, he launched an engineering career at Northrop Grumman in Melbourne for 19 years.

On Nov. 7, 2000, he married Susan (Wilcox). After retirement they enjoyed traveling, home improvement, and spending precious time with family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, his mother, Betty (Gandy), and his brother James. He is survived by his wife, 3 children, Chris, Scott (Jamie), and Michelle (Robert), his sister, Janet (Dale), 6 grandchildren, a niece, 3 nephews, and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 31, 2019 at 11:00 at Fountainhead Funeral Home in Palm Bay.

Please honor Jerry by wearing either Hawaiian attire, bright colors, or red, white and blue.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Willoughby family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 21, 2019
