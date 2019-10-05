Services
Dillard Funeral Home - Troy
P.O. Box 428; 206 US Highway 231
Troy, AL 36081
(334) 566-1720
Jerry Trotter
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shady Grove Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Shady Grove Methodist Church
Jerry Emmett Trotter


1938 - 2019
Jerry Emmett Trotter Obituary
Jerry Emmett Trotter

Shady Grove - Jerry Emmett Trotter, age 81, a member of the Shady Grove community, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, with Interment after in Shady Grove Methodist Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife: Marsha Walker Trotter; sons: Jerry Trotter II (Sandy), Carwell Trotter (Sherry), Kenneth Trotter, Troy Trotter; siblings: Larry Trotter (Glenda), Mary Helen Fleming (Earl); grandchildren: Krystle Walls (Joe), Jerry Trotter III, Justin Trotter, Jillianne Crescenzi (Keith), J.C. Trotter (Courtney); great grandchildren: Marley Walls, Jackson Walls, Sofia Crescenzi, and Maxim Crescenzi.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at www.dillardfh.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 5, 2019
