Jerry Emmett Trotter
Shady Grove - Jerry Emmett Trotter, age 81, a member of the Shady Grove community, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, with Interment after in Shady Grove Methodist Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife: Marsha Walker Trotter; sons: Jerry Trotter II (Sandy), Carwell Trotter (Sherry), Kenneth Trotter, Troy Trotter; siblings: Larry Trotter (Glenda), Mary Helen Fleming (Earl); grandchildren: Krystle Walls (Joe), Jerry Trotter III, Justin Trotter, Jillianne Crescenzi (Keith), J.C. Trotter (Courtney); great grandchildren: Marley Walls, Jackson Walls, Sofia Crescenzi, and Maxim Crescenzi.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 5, 2019