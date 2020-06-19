Jerry Gerard
Malabar - Jerry Gerard, 75, of Malabar, Florida passed away June 17, 2020.
He was born on July 19, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sharlene Gerard and son Bradley Gerard.
Memorial service will be held at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care 950 Malabar Rd SE Palm Bay on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Malabar - Jerry Gerard, 75, of Malabar, Florida passed away June 17, 2020.
He was born on July 19, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sharlene Gerard and son Bradley Gerard.
Memorial service will be held at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care 950 Malabar Rd SE Palm Bay on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Condolences at afcfcare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.