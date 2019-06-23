|
|
Jerry Michael Flynn
Merritt Island - Jerry Michael Flynn Born Jan. 9, 1942 passed away June 13, 2019 in Merritt Island, Fl. He is survived by sons Tobin and Shea, brothers Jon and Mark, sisters Jeanea and Dian, three grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and Lois Carson Flynn.
Jerry aka "Boo" was a longtime professional drummer, always smiling with that Irish glint in his eyes and drumsticks or bongos in hands. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Services will be in Hawaii.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 23, 2019