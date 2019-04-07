|
Jerry Richard Ratliff
Merritt Island - Nov 5, 1935 - Apr 2, 2019.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his sister Sara Martin; son, Col (R) M. Troy Ratliff; daughter, Marsha Meininger; grandchildren, Angela, Matt, Sam, Amanda, Madeline, Zach and Connor; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Jayce. He is now resting peacefully with his wife, Edna and daughter, Lisa. Veteran of the U.S. Navy and over 20 years at Jefferson Jr High, he touched thousands of lives in the community. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved watching a Kentucky game and reading a good book with a cold Guinness. He will be deeply missed but always in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, Merritt Island, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to and/or St. Joseph's Indian School, www.stjo.org.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 7, 2019