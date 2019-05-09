Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cross Bridge Church
651 Barnes Blvd
Rockledge, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Cross Bridge Church
651 Barnes Blvd
Rockledge, FL
Jerry Robert Wilkes Obituary
Jerry Robert Wilkes

Merritt Island - Jerry Robert Wilkes, 78, passed away May 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Dianne of 57 years, daughters Sarah (James) Avery, Karen (John) Herfurth, sons Todd (Dawn) Wilkes, Chad (Jessie) Wilkes, 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Jerry was a business owner of Kirby Electric of Brevard County.

A viewing will be held 11:00 A.M at Cross Bridge Church 651 Barnes Blvd Rockledge, Fl. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 P.M.

You may see an extended obituary and sign Jerry's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 9, 2019
