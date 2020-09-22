1/1
Jesus Enrique Mendez
Jesus Enrique Mendez

Palm Bay - Jesus Enrique Mendez, 84, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on January 20, 1936 and moved to New York in 1972.

Jesus fought a courageous 6 year battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia, surrounded and cared for by his family he was known for his talents in tile and marble. He was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, who will be truly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Reina Y. Mendez; daughters, Inez A. Mendez, Karla Mendez (Jose Jaime), Gina Mendez Santos (Peter Santos), Yolanda Cooper (Terry Cooper); grandchildren, Krissy Mendez, Kris Mendez, Nikole Jaime, Nashay Jaime, Jonathan Mendez, Lucas Santos, Edgar Cooper, Dyanna Cooper, TJ Cooper, and Melissa Cooper; sibblings, Ligia Figueroa, Maria Elena Figueroa, Antonio Mendez, America Mendez; many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Jesus is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Mendez Pinto and mother, Clementina Mendez Valenzuela; and brother Donaldo Mendez.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 300 Malabar Road, SE, Palm Bay, FL on Friday, September 25, 20202 at 11:00 a.m. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL 321-724-2224. Condolences afcfcare.com




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
