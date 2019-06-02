|
Jim Hawley
Merritt Island - Jim Hawley, 84, of Merritt Island, passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Wuesthoff Hospice House in Rockledge.
Jim was born in Charlotte, N.C. and moved to Brevard County in 1964, along with his wife Pat, after joining NASA, where he worked on many programs at KSC, to include Apollo and Spacelab. He retired in 1993. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tennis, dancing and sailing on over 50 cruises to see the world.
He received his Electrical Engineering degree from North Carolina State University in 1960. Jim was a Marine having served from 1954-1957 in Korea & Japan.
He was a role model to all that knew him and is sorely missed.
Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Pat. He is survived by his wife Dottie, sister Dolores Pender, daughters Karen Hankins (Kevin) and Krista Knight (Lee), son Christopher (Susan), stepchildren Ron (Donna) and Terri Katz, 8 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Jim's life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Merritt Towers Clubhouse, 200 S. Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, FL.
Memorial donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation or Wuesthoff Hospice House.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019