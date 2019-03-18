Jim Lee Coats, Sr.



Cocoa - Jim L. Coats, Sr., age 83 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on January 27, 1937 and moved to Brevard County after retiring from the United States Navy in 1961. He was a Veteran and a Mason. He retired from working for the government in 1984. He traveled across many parts of the world, taking his children to California and Hawaii. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy after 43 years of marriage. Also preceded in death by his brothers Gary, Neal and sister Elizabeth Jane. He is survived by his children: Lee Coats (Tiffany), Donna Griffith (Charlie), Patrick Sean Coats, Sr., Thomas Coats (Stacy) and Diana Spina (Patrick). Also grandchildren: Christopher, Anthony, Michael, Joseph, Patrick Sean, Jr., Justin, Adam, Kylee, Nicholas, Ashley, Rodney, Brittany, Zachary, Kaitlin and his companion Blackie his dog. His many great grandchildren will sadly miss him also. Funeral services will be handled by: Martin and Hightower, 1312 South Park Street. Carrollton, Georgia. 30117 Graveside services will be at Shady Grove Church on Tuesday, March 19 at 1:00 p.m. Local arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary