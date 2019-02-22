|
|
Jimmie Adamson
Rockledge - Jimmie, USAF Retired CMSgt, age 89.
He was born in Onego, West Virginia and a true Virginia lover.
On February 19, 2019, our beloved husband, Dad, Papa and friend passed away peacefully at home.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Betty Anne and his sons; Ron and Dave, & daughter; Daphene. He will be lovingly remembered by his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Those whose lives were touched by Jimmie are invited to services at:
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, Cocoa, FL Sunday, February 24, 2019. Visitation at 9am with services at 10am. Full Military Honors Ceremony to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 22, 2019