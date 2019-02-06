|
Jimmy Doyle Allison
Melbourne - Jimmy Doyle Allison passed on Jan. 26, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1931 in Phenix City, Alabama. After serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years, he graduated from Auburn University in 1957 as an electrical engineer. He moved his family to Brevard County in 1959. He retired from NASA after a lifelong career in the space program. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Joyce M. Allison and son Matthew Scott Allison. He is survived by daughter, Laura Allison DeBerard and sons, Mark Taylor and Robert Brian Allison, along with nine grandchildren. Jimmy and Joyce will be interred at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. A memorial service will be on Feb. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m at Beckmann-Williamson Funeral Home in Viera, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 6, 2019