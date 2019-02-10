Services
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
(321) 727-3977
Jo Barker
Married to Francis E. Barker for 69 years, they were true soulmates. - I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place.

I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high.

I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name.

I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete; You may have died... but you are not gone you will always be a part of me.

As long as the sun shines... the wind blows... the rain falls... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows.

(Unknown Author)
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 10, 2019
