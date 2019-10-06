Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Pelican Beach Club House
Pelican Beach Club House
Satellite Beach, FL
Joan C. Sullivan


1947 - 2019
Joan C. Sullivan Obituary
Joan C. Sullivan

Monterey, TN - Joan C. Sullivan,72 passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Joan was born in Queens, New York. She retired from Pipefitter Local 725 and from the Brevard County School System. Joan is survived by her fiancé, Tommy Ratcliffe; son, Steven Falcone; daughter, Louise Prothro; grandchildren, Anthony Scianna, Ryan Scianna, Shane Scianna; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Scianna and Elijah Scianna.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 11th at 6:00 pm at Pelican Beach Club House in Satellite Beach. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 6, 2019
