Atlantic Mortuary
117 Barton Ave
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 633-3002
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Fellowship Church
2820 Business Center Boulevard
Melbourne, FL
Joan Carol "Joanie" (Wehrle) McCown


Joan "Joanie" Carol (Wehrle) McCown

Melbourne - Joan "Joanie" Carol (Wehrle) McCown, 67, passed away at home with family on March 6, 2019.

Joanie is survived by her husband, Ray McCown, their children, Virginia and William (Maria), their granddaughter Darcey, her sisters, Jessica (Tim) and Janet and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George Ambrose Wehrle and mother, Virginia Lee (Crow) Wehrle.

Joanie was born in Charleston, WV December 13, 1951 to George and Virginia Wehrle. She moved with her family to Saint Petersburg, FL enjoying the sunny beaches and graduating from Boca Ciega High School in 1969 where she was a member of the Baker's Dozen select singing ensemble.

After graduating and working locally she moved to Los Angeles, CA to attend LIFE Bible College where she met and married her husband of 40 years in 1979, Willie Ray McCown of Stockton, CA. After raising a family and making several moves around the country, Joanie and Ray were finally able to retire to Melbourne, FL in 2004.

Joanie loved her Lord Jesus, family, friends, gardening, and music. First and foremost in her life was her faith as a Christian. She believed that making Christ first in her life everything else would be taken care of.

Joanie supported her husband in any endeavor and invested her time and energy in raising her children (home school) and grandchild without reservation. Joanie will be remembered for her faith, love, care, friendship, and giving. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service for Joanie to be held at Faith Fellowship Church, 2820 Business Center Boulevard, Melbourne, FL on Saturday, March 23rd, at 11:00 AM with a reception following.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 13, 2019
