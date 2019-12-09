|
Joan E. Smith
Rockledge - Rockledge - Joan passed peacefully at Wuesthoff Hospice House on November 24 at the age of 80. She was born in 1939 in East Long Meadow MA. Her younger years were spent in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She moved from Boston to Cocoa Beach in the mid-sixties taking a job at TRW and later years as an office manager for various business in the Rockledge area.
Joan is survived by her sister Dellene Carlson of Merritt Island, FL. Jacksonville family members: daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Michael Kreutz; grandson Michael Giannini and wife Felicia, great grandchildren Andre, Zachary, Dominic and Mia; brother-in-law Charles F. Smith and wife Midge; sisters-in-law Doris and Joyce Smith. She was predeceased by her husband Fred M. Smith and brother-in-law David G. Smith. She has many family members in and out of state.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 12 noon on December 14, 2019 at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, 1360 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island FL 32953.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019