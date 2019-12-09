Services
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
(321) 452-6565
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Smith


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Smith Obituary
Joan E. Smith

Rockledge - Rockledge - Joan passed peacefully at Wuesthoff Hospice House on November 24 at the age of 80. She was born in 1939 in East Long Meadow MA. Her younger years were spent in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She moved from Boston to Cocoa Beach in the mid-sixties taking a job at TRW and later years as an office manager for various business in the Rockledge area.

Joan is survived by her sister Dellene Carlson of Merritt Island, FL. Jacksonville family members: daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Michael Kreutz; grandson Michael Giannini and wife Felicia, great grandchildren Andre, Zachary, Dominic and Mia; brother-in-law Charles F. Smith and wife Midge; sisters-in-law Doris and Joyce Smith. She was predeceased by her husband Fred M. Smith and brother-in-law David G. Smith. She has many family members in and out of state.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at 12 noon on December 14, 2019 at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, 1360 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island FL 32953.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
Download Now