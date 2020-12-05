Joan F. Borsik



Joan F. Borsik, age 85, passed away November 23, 2020 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose lively presence will be missed.



One of four children of August and Norma Baumgarten, she was born and raised in Chicago, and graduated from Tuley High School. Her style and spirit attracted the "boy almost next door," Philip Borsik, who joined the Air Force to become a pilot. The two married in Chicago in 1956.



Joan put her creative, social and organizational skills to use as a military wife and mother during numerous moves throughout the South, Midwest, California and Alaska. In 1968, Phil was sent to Vietnam and Joan held down the fort at home. When Phil retired from the AF after 20 years, Joan assisted running the family business, B&B Rental Center, in Hampton, Virginia.



An avid reader, skilled in arts, crafts, and sewing, she passed those interests onto her daughters. She supported her son in his sporting events, enjoyed camping, fishing, and passed a survival course while stationed in Alaska. Joan researched the family tree for many years and developed an interest in gardening. After moving to Florida in 1990, she was active in UF's Master Gardener Program, winning numerous awards. She and Phil enjoyed world travel and cruising.



Joan volunteered with civic and charitable organizations and was a long-time member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Palm Bay, where she put her skills to work on numerous projects, including the annual Christmas ornament assembly.



She is survived by Philip, her devoted husband of 64 years; children: Susan Damerow (David), Sharon Borsik, and Philip Borsik (Shonda); grandchildren: Amy Damerow, Eric Damerow (Kelly), Lara Yan (Allan), Crista and Ben Borsik; great-grandchildren: Aadyn, Molly, and Alaric; brother, Richard Baumgarten; brother/sister-in-law Jim and Jane Borsik; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm.



Joan loved flowers, but you may consider donations to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church of Palm Bay.









