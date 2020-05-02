Joan Furman Seekins
Joan Furman Seekins

Joan Furman Seekins, 86, passed away on April 20th with her family by her side. Born to Donald and Helen Furman in Waynesburg, PA, she grew up in Mt. Lebanon and then graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh. She later met and married her husband Warren (m. 59 years) and had three children. The family moved to Satellite Beach, FL in 1964. She remained there until 2016 when she and Warren moved to Ocala, FL to be closer to family. Joan was actively involved in her children's lives as a school nurse, homeroom mother, PTA president, girl scout leader, and band parent. She worked as a public health nurse and then became the director of nursing at the Brevard County Health Department. Joan loved playing games, doing crafts, traveling, camping, cooking, college sports and was also a longtime member of Suntree United Methodist Church in Viera, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband Warren. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Jack Furman (Denver); children and their spouses- Dr. Daniel Seekins (Rob Piper) in Yardley, PA, Sandy Sanders (Gary) in Ocala, FL, and Jenny Smith (Clay) in Gainesville, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren (Dr. Kyle Sanders; Dr. Tyler Smith; Brad Sanders; Blake Smith; and Madison Smith) and one great grandson (Jack Smith).




Published in FloridaToday from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
