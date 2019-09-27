|
|
Joan Margaret (Fries) Stinton
Cohoes - Joan Margaret (Fries) Stinton of Indialantic, FL passed away September 18, 2019.
She was born March 31, 1939 to John and Margaret Fries. Joan and her siblings Dan (d) (Maureen), Eileen (Gary) and Bob (Janice) lived in Baldwin, NY. Joan married Ron Stinton on July 17, 1965. They raised two sons Kevin (Cher) and Keith (Claudia) in Commack NY. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage before Ron passed in 2015. Together again, they are certainly dancing the Lindy.
Joan worked for the Navy as a civilian contract administrator before she had children and after they were back in school. She retired to Florida in 1996.
Blessed with 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, they enjoyed any opportunity to share in life's triumphs and every holiday with their family.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church Cresent 86 Church Hill Road Waterford, NY 12118 with Rev. Joseph Cebula officiating.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday September 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home 149 Old Loudon Rd. Latham.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a gift to Siena College for the Joan and Ron Stinton Scholarship or to a .
For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019