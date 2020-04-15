|
|
Joan Mary Hale
Jackson Springs, NC - Formerly of Titusville, FL was born July 30, 1934 in Freeland, PA to Frank & Mary (Magarosky) Yersevich.
She went to Heaven on March 25, 2020.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brother Daniel Yersevich, York, PA; daughter-in-law Donna Lanae' Hale, grandson Robert Hale Woelfel, and great grandson Everett Daniels.
She leaves to cherish her husband of 64 years, Robert Owen Hale; children Jacqueline (Mike) Woelfel of Humble, TX; Thomas (Trina) Hale of Cocoa, FL; Janet (Bobby) Chenman of Virginia Beach, VA; and Mary Hale and Joan's grandson Ethan of the home. Also left to cherish her memory are another Twenty two grandchildren, and Twenty five great grandchildren and four more on the way.
Joan graduated from Freeland High School in 1952. She then moved to Washington, DC to work for the US Coast and Geodetic Survey. While there she was introduced to a handsome young Marine. They wed on March 3, 1956 in Freeland, PA. After 64 years of marriage she still referred to him as the love of her life.
Joan loved people and enjoyed a long career in Tupperware, sharing time with a wide variety of people.
She worked as a secretary at Patrick Air Force Base and later for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center. However, the jobs she held were not as important as the person she was. She was a gracious hostess, a thoughtful friend, a caring mother, a doting grandmother, and a loving wife.
She was also an accomplished artist who loved to paint palm trees, sunsets, and other scenes of Florida. She enjoyed family, people, music, and laughter.
She loved life. She loved Jesus. She loved all of us. We all love her and miss her deeply.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020