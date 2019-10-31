|
|
Joan Middleton
Titusville - Joan was born January 17, 1925 in Forest, Indiana and moved to Florida in 1971. She was employed for many years by First Federal of Titusville. Joan was very involved as a volunteer for Parrish Medical Center Auxiliary and was a faithful member of Park Avenue Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband Ray, son Doug and two sisters. Surviving are four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a large circle of friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, 2600 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday at North Brevard Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019