Joan R. Meininger
Joan R. Meininger, born June 3, 1937, known as Joni, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Melbourne Beach. Joni was the first child of Joseph David and Ruth (Berlinghoff) Heintz, and grew up a mischievous, adventurous girl.
Joni fell in love with a handsome Marine, Leigh Richard Meininger, and they married December 15, 1956. The two of them moved across much of the country as their family grew to include their six children: Steve Meininger, Tammy Ewald, John Meininger, Susie Krivacic, Amy Dreilinger, and Todd Meininger. Joni and Leigh eventually settled in Florida, surrounded by their children, 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Joni was a spirited debater of all things, lived a full life in line with her values, and always kept everyone around her on their toes.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 3-6 PM at 5635 S Hwy A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to honor her love of sea turtles at Sea Turtle Preservation Society https://seaturtlespacecoast.org/donations/.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020