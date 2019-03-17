|
Joan Zeller
Cape Canaveral - Joan Catherine Zeller, age 84, of Cape Canaveral passed away Wednesday, March 13. She was born September 23, 1934 in Kingsport, TN. Joan moved to Florida after earning a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Carson-Newman College in 1957. She taught grades second through sixth at Freedom 7 Elementary for 15 years. In 1972 she married Rudolph "Bud" Zeller, who precedes her in death, and gave birth to their son Marc the following year. Following her years teaching she remained close to a number of her teacher friends and former students. Joan loved to read and play bridge and in recent years enjoyed spending time with her dog Sparky, friends and family. She was fortunate to have a great group of condo friends that always looked out for her and whose company she enjoyed. All that knew Joan considered her a caring and generous soul. She is survived by her son Marc Zeller, stepchildren Greg Zeller, Joanne West, Karen Schafer and Diane Bryant, grandchildren Skye, Stone, Sean, Lewis, Stephanie, Ferdi, and Eric, and several great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 17, 2019