Joann Hamilton



Cocoa - Joann (Jodi) Virginia Cox Hamilton, 82, died peacefully at Wuesthoff Medical Center on 07/22/19 in Cocoa, Fl, surrounded by her loving family and her pastor.



She was born in Christmas Florida to Orvel and Dorothy Cox.



She is survived by her husband Charles Hamilton, three siblings: sisters Faye Shaw and June Wigley and brother Leland Cox; by her children Scott Pendergrass (Cocoa) and Vikki Dean (Jamie) (Cocoa); and by four grandchildren, Clayton and Chelsea Pendergrass and Brandon and Kailey Dean.



She was preceded in death by her son Les Pendergrass.



During her life, she was a homemaker and had worked at a florist. Her talent as a florist was evident as was shown by her weekly flower arrangements for her beloved church.



Jodi Loved God, her church, having lunch and shopping with her friends and family. She also loved baseball, and the American Flag which always flew on her lawn. Jodi was known as "Jo-Mom" to her grandchildren with whom she created countless memories which they cherish. Her favorite delights included family gatherings for any occasion: Christmas, cookouts, birthdays, or just to have a family get-together. She was a good wife, a great mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Cocoa on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00AM with a reception following the service. A private family graveside service will be held at Brevard Memorial Park. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 24, 2019