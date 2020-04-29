|
JoAnn Summers Carney
JoAnn Summers Carney was born March 10, 1931 in Clay, West Virginia and died April 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alexander H. Summers and Hattie Young Summers.
JoAnn worked in administration for the federal government for over 28 years. She worked for various departments including the VA Medical Center and NASA before retiring in 1995 from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida. She also traveled throughout the world while her husband, Jack, was National Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Genealogy was her favorite hobby, tracing part of her family back to Pocahontas. She reflected fondly on her life and her childhood growing up in the mountains of West Virginia.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband, John M. "Jack" Carney, brothers Chilton Summers and Eugene Summers and sisters Eloise Summers Milburn and Mary Martin. Survivors include daughters Suzan A. Shaw, Melody A. Hudson, son Timothy S. Carney (Theresa) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family she adored.
JoAnn has requested donations to be made in her memory to the ASPCA.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020