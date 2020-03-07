Services
West Melbourne, FL - Joanne M. Brownlie, 88, of West Melbourne passed away on March 5, 2020. She was a native of Knoxville, TN and a member of St Paul Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sons Bart (Amy) Ferguson, Michael (Barbara) Brownlie, daughters Greer (Steve), Waikel, Pat (Steve) Samet and Lisa (Steve) Rutherford, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, She was predeceased by her husbands Bart Ferguson, Sr. and Conger Brownlie.

A memorial service will be on Friday March 13th at 2pm in the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Chapel.

Donations in her memory may be made to the . www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
