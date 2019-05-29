|
Joanne D. Robinson
Titusville - Mrs. Joanne Robinson, born on June 27, 1931 in Fairview, Utah, to the late Aldeva Gertrude Johansen Larsen and Byron Glenn Larsen, passed away at age 87 on May 27, 2019 in Titusville, Florida. Joanne was the wife of the late Glen Robinson. Joanne is survived by her children, Allan Robinson, Donald Robinson, Jacqueline Hatchcock and Elaine Robinson; brother, Lewis Larsen; sister, Susan Larsen; and grandchildren, Jennifer Hatchcock, Jessica Hatchcock, Kachiri Robinson, and Mishani Robinson. Friends and family can attend the visitation and graveside service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 beginning at 2:30 pm at Brevard Memorial Park.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 29, 2019