Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Joanne Eberwein
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rockledge Gardens Harry and Mary Witte Learning Center pavilion and gardens
US1
Rockledge, FL
Melbourne - Joanne Hover Eberwein, 84, of Rockledge passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Cocoa Beach. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 5, 1934, the daughter of William B. Hover and Floretta Hunter Hover. Joanne served as choir director at Hope United Church of Christ for many years. She enjoyed her calling as a floral designer. She was involved in her community volunteering with the Wuesthoff Thrift Store and also performed in several musicals at the Cocoa Village Playhouse.

She is survived by her daughter Robin Johnson of Viera, Florida and son, Scott Shapbell of Anchorage,Alaska; grandchildren Kara Johnson and Andrew Johnson; and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her second husband, Charles W. Eberwein, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 10th from 5-7 pm at the Rockledge Gardens Harry and Mary Witte Learning Center pavilion and gardens in Rockledge on US1.

Any donations may be made to the SPCA http://www.spcanorthbrevard.com/donate.html

Interment will be in Memphis, Tennessee with her parents. Condolences may be found online at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8232898
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
