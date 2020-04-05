|
John A. Watkins
Titusville - John A Watkins, 80, Titusville FL went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020. John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maxine, sons Doug (Janet) and Mike (Stephanie), daughters Diane (Greg) Moore and Susan (Mark) O'Hara, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and another expected in September. John was a member of First United Methodist Church of Titusville. A celebration of life will be live-streamed on Monday April 6 at 10:45 on First United Methodist Church of Titusville's FaceBook page.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020