John Anthony Banks
Melbourne - John Anthony Banks passed away peacefully at his home on February 28, 2019. His wife and daughter were by his side. John was born on March 20, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. A proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame, he also earned degrees from both Central Michigan University and Rutgers University. John was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. His career in banking spanned more than thirty-five years, and he was Area President at Wachovia when he retired in 2006. His involvement in the community was extensive and included membership on many boards, including those of the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, Junior Achievement, Melbourne Central Catholic High School, Wuesthoff Health Systems, United Way, Florida Tech, Brevard Community College, and the Cocoa Village Playhouse. John is survived by Connie, his wife of more than forty-nine years, and Heather, his daughter and only child. In addition to spending time with family and friends, John enjoyed Notre Dame football, running, bicycling, philately, and playing a lot of golf. He is dearly loved and greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 12, at noon. John will be interred at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In his memory, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Also, prayers for John and all veterans combatting the effects of Agent Orange would be most appreciated. Please sign John's guestbook at www.BeckmanWilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 6, 2019