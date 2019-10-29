|
John C. Merritt
Titusville - ohn Merritt, 62, a lifelong resident of Titusville passed away Thursday, October 24th, at Parrish Medical Center. He was a former Iron Worker and member of the Iron Workers Union, Local 808. John was a husband, father, grandfather and son, brother, friend and avid fisherman, who adored his grandson. He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Merritt.
John loved his family deeply. He met his wife, Shirley Merritt, at the age of 13 and 5 years later they became husband and wife. She was his first love and also his last. During their 48 years together they we're blessed with 3 children and one grandson. Along with many other children who they opened up their home to and cared for as their own. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his entertaining stories, his love for ironwork, and devotion to his family.
John is survived by his wife, Shirley Merritt; daughter, Lesa Merritt; daughter Tiffiney Merritt; son, Ronnie Merritt; grandson Gavin Mennillo; father, JC Merritt; siblings, Cindy Merritt Hopfinger, Robert Merritt along with many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 1 - 2 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 1840 Old Dixie Highway, Titusville. He will be laid to rest at LaGrange Cemetery in Titusville following the funeral service.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Titusville, 264-6131. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019